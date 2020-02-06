Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

