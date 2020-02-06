Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. TIAA FSB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $3,382,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $213.80 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

