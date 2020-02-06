Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after buying an additional 376,247 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

