iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $184.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.19 and a 52 week high of $184.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.