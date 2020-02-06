Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

NYSE:BAX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.