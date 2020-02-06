Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

NYSE MMC opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

