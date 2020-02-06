Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,899.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $151.50 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

