Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $582.44 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.00 and a 200-day moving average of $555.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

