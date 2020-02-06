Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.