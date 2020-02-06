Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $185.09 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

