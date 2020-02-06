Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $365.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.96. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.