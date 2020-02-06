Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $308.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

