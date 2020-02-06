Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $378.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.25 and a 200 day moving average of $359.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

