Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.08 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $207.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.27. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 192.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.