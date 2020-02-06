Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Oracle by 34.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 665,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.