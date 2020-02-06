Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

