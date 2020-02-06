Apollo Global Management’s (APO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of APO opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $6,594,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,983,000 after buying an additional 33,156 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $22,877,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,021,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

