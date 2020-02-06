Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.58.

NASDAQ STX opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $1,402,063.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,834.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $320,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,243. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,159,000 after buying an additional 208,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,573,000 after buying an additional 188,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

