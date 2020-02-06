Graham’s (GHM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

GHM opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Graham has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

