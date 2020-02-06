Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

