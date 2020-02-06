Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE:BX opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,582. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

