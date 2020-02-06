AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.88.

NYSE ABC opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

