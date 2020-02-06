Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. CL King started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.