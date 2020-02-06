BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

BHTG opened at $2.14 on Friday. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 193.11% and a negative return on equity of 176.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.