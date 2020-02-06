Laurentian Reaffirms Buy Rating for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Laurentian reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

CCL Industries stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

