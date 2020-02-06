Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

ARDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

