Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $382,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,664,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 138.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.93. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

