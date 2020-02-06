Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,277. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

