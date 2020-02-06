Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. ValuEngine raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.21.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 743,029 shares of company stock worth $61,883,356 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

