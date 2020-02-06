Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of HSII opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $550.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
