Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of HSII opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $550.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

