Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.