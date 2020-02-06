Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
