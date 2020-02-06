Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,382,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,124. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 775.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $405,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

