Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

THOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:THOR opened at $67.99 on Thursday. Synthorx has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

