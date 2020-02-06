Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) & IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Head to Head Contrast

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) and IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.51 million ($3.13) -4.10 IMMUTEP LTD/S $5.36 million 17.10 -$13.12 million N/A N/A

IMMUTEP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Magenta Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Magenta Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 IMMUTEP LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given IMMUTEP LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMMUTEP LTD/S is more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IMMUTEP LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and IMMUTEP LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A -45.24% -41.44% IMMUTEP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMMUTEP LTD/S has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IMMUTEP LTD/S beats Magenta Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells. The company's lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti) with KEYTRUDA therapy, an antigen presenting cell activator, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, as well as in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for use in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial, which is used for the treatment of cancer; and IMP761, an agonist of LAG-3 for treating autoimmune diseases. The company has operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. Immutep Limited has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., to evaluate the combination of efti with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies; and partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and EOC Pharma for the development of LAG-3 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.