Financial Review: GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenSky and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenSky presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than GreenSky.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million 3.99 $24.26 million $0.07 131.29 36Kr $43.57 million 5.48 $5.90 million N/A N/A

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GreenSky beats 36Kr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

