Comparing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.47% 11.91% 1.61% CIT Group 16.11% 9.05% 1.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and CIT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 CIT Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Nicolet Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $191.96 million 3.56 $54.64 million $5.52 13.24 CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.40 $529.90 million $5.06 9.60

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats CIT Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

