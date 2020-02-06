Analyzing ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

0.5% of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR $5.87 billion 2.92 $1.04 billion $9.05 15.19 Square Enix $2.45 billion 2.50 $166.18 million $1.80 28.51

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR 25.48% 29.07% 9.07% Square Enix 7.49% 11.07% 8.19%

Summary

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR beats Square Enix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities. It also offers disaster relief equipment, such as pumps and power generation equipment for various applications, such as assisting at times of flooding due to weather and burst water supply; power generation, lighting, and other equipment for super bowl events, sporting events, music concerts, and festivals; and climate control equipment, including cooling, heating, and dehumidification equipment to the construction, commercial, industrial, and events markets. In addition, the company rents and installs scaffolding solutions for access to new or existing structures; and offers portable traffic systems to facilitate engineering projects or clean-up after an accident. It serves construction, industrial, and homeowner customers, as well as government entities and specialist contractors. The company offers its equipment under the Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant brands through 658 stores in 47 states in the United States; 54 stores in Canada; and 187 stores in the United Kingdom. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.