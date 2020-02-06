Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) Insider Bradley Grafton Gray Buys 15,000 Shares

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

DGOC opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 94.32 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $597.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a report on Wednesday.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

