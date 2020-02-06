Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) Insider David Tapolczay Sells 650,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) insider David Tapolczay sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,953.43).

Shares of LON:NFX opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. Nuformix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.89 ($0.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.18.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Insider Bradley Grafton Gray Buys 15,000 Shares
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Insider Bradley Grafton Gray Buys 15,000 Shares
Nuformix PLC Insider David Tapolczay Sells 650,000 Shares
Nuformix PLC Insider David Tapolczay Sells 650,000 Shares
Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact United Utilities Group Share Price
Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact United Utilities Group Share Price
Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik a €29.00 Price Target
Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik a €29.00 Price Target
Linde PT Set at €195.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Linde PT Set at €195.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Delivery Hero PT Set at €83.00 by Deutsche Bank
Delivery Hero PT Set at €83.00 by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report