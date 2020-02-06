Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) Insider David Tapolczay Sells 650,000 Shares

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) insider David Tapolczay sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £58,500 ($76,953.43).

Shares of LON:NFX opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. Nuformix PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.89 ($0.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.18.

Get Nuformix alerts:

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.