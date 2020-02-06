Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Share Price

Media headlines about United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Utilities Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.90 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.56.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

