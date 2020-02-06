Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

JEN stock opened at €25.62 ($29.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.77. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 52 week high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.