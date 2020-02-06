Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €195.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €190.90 ($221.97).

ETR:LIN opened at €194.55 ($226.22) on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of €138.90 ($161.51) and a 52 week high of €193.15 ($224.59). The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

