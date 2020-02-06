Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €83.00 by Deutsche Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.65 ($72.84).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €74.68 ($86.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

