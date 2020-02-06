Daimler (ETR:DAI) Earns Neutral Rating from Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.06 ($58.20).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €44.06 ($51.23) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 12 month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.