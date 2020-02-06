Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

Shares of BC8 opened at €144.20 ($167.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81. Bechtle has a one year low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a one year high of €137.90 ($160.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.77.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

