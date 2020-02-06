Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Aumann (ETR:AAG) a €17.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Aumann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann stock opened at €14.24 ($16.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Aumann has a one year low of €11.68 ($13.58) and a one year high of €37.35 ($43.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.12 and its 200 day moving average is €14.45.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.