Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €136.88 ($159.16) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.93. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

