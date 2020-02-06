Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.54 ($18.06) on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.41.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

