Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €14.30 ($16.63) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.12).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €12.61 ($14.66) on Tuesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.78.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

