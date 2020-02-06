Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

Shares of SAN opened at €89.93 ($104.57) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.81.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

